Ex-US Air Force Captain Claims UFOs Arrived In 70s To Destroy Nuclear Weapons

Stories about aliens and the life beyond Earth always tend to incite a sense of curiosity among people. However, this time, Robert Salas, a former US Air Force officer made tall claims on supernatural behaviour stating that may need a lot of resources to initiate thorough research on his claims. According to the USAF officers, they had witnessed something that can be termed 'supernatural powers'. If Salas to be believed true, those 'unidentified objects' came to the Earth in order to destroy nuclear capabilities built by human beings. According to Salas, he was the on-duty commander of an underground launch control facility assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, on March 24, 1967. During his service period, he witnessed several unusual activities at the military stations. As per Salas, all ten of his Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) became inoperable after an Unidentified flying object (UFO) hover over them.

Aliens came to destroy nuclear weapons: Salas

According to him, eight days earlier, on March 16, 1967, a similar incident occurred at another missile launch control facility. "Numerous other UFO-related incidents with possible implications for national security have been publicly acknowledged by former public officials—whose efforts resulted in the creation of a secret Pentagon UFO investigations group, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP)," said the former US Air force officer in a statement released earlier this month. According to the statement, he was ordered by his senior officials to maintain silence over the matter. However, the former US Air Force officer now turned vocal and urged the US government to probe his claims.

Former US Air force officer will present evidence to US government

Salas said that he would submit declassified U.S government documents and witness testimony from former or retired U.S. Air Force personnel. All these would be presented as evidence to the US government on October 19, Tuesday. According to Salas, he has also mentioned drone-like technology from Russia and China in his report as these supernatural incidents were widely reported from US Military sites. Notably, the first UFOs and Nukes press conference, held on September 27, 2010, which Robert Salas co-sponsored with researcher Robert Hastings, was extensively covered by the media worldwide.

Image: Pixabay