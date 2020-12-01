Ex-US Election Security Chief Slams Trump's Voter Fraud Claims, Says Breach 'impossible'

As Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, another law firm, abandoned US President Donald Trump’s barrage of lawsuits alleging election fraud, former US election security official Chris Krebs called on Trump and his allies to ‘reevaluate’ action. Krebs, a former member of the US Department of Homeland Security and Trump’s ex-cybersecurity chief said that the US President was "undermining democracy" with conspiracy theories, and unsubstantiated and baseless allegations about election interference "that never happened".

In an interview with CBS, his first since Trump dismissed him for refuting election fraud claims, US’ top federal security official said that he was acquainted with the intelligence community’s internal operations, Department of Defense, and FBI, and could say, in full confidence, that the systems were "most secure". Any attack on the election would not be successful, the ousted Infrastructure Security Agency director said.

The former top election security official had earlier berated Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for his press conference and other Republicans for the "most dangerous" television in US history. Speaking to CBS’ 60 minutes, the lifelong Republican Krebs stressed that his agency, CISA, helped secure the computer systems installed for election in more than 50 states. He maintained that a breach was "impossible" while calling election hacking claims "nonsense and hoax".

That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re lucky. — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 19, 2020

The expelled CISA director further iterated that the domestic disinformation was "more dangerous than foreign". Nation's election infrastructure was "most secure", there’s no question about the security of the systems, the election process, of the vote, of the count, [or] of the certification to get compromised, Krebs told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley.

He added that the Trump administration had ensured that the 2020 election was "the safest" and he deserves credit for securing the process. Krebs informed that CISA built systems that enabled thousands of jurisdictions to report real-time threats.

Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020 — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020

Re-upping: Even if "massive [ballot] dumps" (I can't believe I just typed that) were true, the subsequent canvass, audit, and/or recount processes would have identified inconsistencies. And yet the outcomes were consistent in GA, WI, PA., etc. The proof is in the paper ballots. https://t.co/K723cd56ei — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 29, 2020

'Rumor Control' website

Stressing that his team had established a high level of transparency, Krebs said that under President Trump’s watch, his agency had created a "Rumor Control" website, following an email-based misinformation campaign perpetrated by Iran. The congressional members, cabinet agencies, and the White House were "constantly updated", he said in a televised interview. Further, the Homeland Security official alleged that Trump’s claims of hacking of the voting machines by Democrats and flipping counties, and illegal ballots are "nonsense" and do not "match up with reality".

Fact Check: Even if the nonsense claims of hacked voting systems and tallies were true - they're decidedly NOT & ppl propagating the claims are doing democracy great harm - every canvass, audit, or recount conducted by hand has been consistent. Can't hack paper. #WeArePerseus — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 28, 2020

Trump’s claims are an attack on the Constitution, US democracy, and undermine the confidence of the electoral systems, said Kerbs. As head of CISA, Krebs had exposed the Iranian plot of intimidating and influencing voters. Trump had fired Krebs with immediate effect after he tweeted falsely that machines from Dominion Voting Systems deleted millions of votes, and the cybersecurity chief corrected him saying "there is no evidence".

(Image Credit: AP)