Ex-US Prez Donald Trump Considered Firing Ivanka & Jared Kushner On Twitter, Claims Book

Former US President Donald Trump nearly dismissed his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles using Twitter. According to a new book 'Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America' by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman obtained by CNN ahead of its release, Trump was about to tweet that his daughter and son-in-law were leaving the White House. However, the then-President was stopped by his then-Chief of Staff John Kelly who advised him to first have a conversation with them directly.

Donald Trump considered removing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner from their White House roles during meetings with John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn. It is not clear when the exchanges between Kelly and Trump took place. Notably, both Ivanka Trump and Kushner were both senior White House aides and continued to remain at the White House throughout his presidency. Trump described Jared Kushner as sounding "like a child" after he expressed his views publicly in 2017 after his congressional testimony.

Book claims Trump did not like female leaders

In the book, Haberman also claimed that Trump lashed out at high-ranking generals during a meeting in the Pentagon's secure conference room. The author of the book claimed that campaign aides once called Trump a “sophisticated parrot.” John Kelly had described Trump as a "fascist," the author wrote citing several who spoke to the retired Marine General. According to the book, several cabinet officials believed Trump had issues with women leaders and even did not like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Former US President dismissed Ivanka Trump's testimony

Earlier in June, Former US President Donald Trump rejected his daughter, Ivanka's testimony about elections held in 2020. Former US President said that she had "had long since checked out" after Ivanka Trump had said that she accepted then-Attorney General William Barr’s assessment about US elections held in 2020, BBC News reported.

A video of Ivanka Trump's testimony was played where she was repeatedly asked about her response to Barr's assessment. In response, Ivanka Trump said, “It affected my perspective”, further adding “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying." Soon after Ivanka’s testimony was played, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and said that his daughter was not "involved in looking at, or studying, Election results."

Image: AP