'Excited': 14-year-old Table Tennis Player Anna Hursey To Help Biden Fight Climate Crisis

British Table Tennis player Anna Hursey is all set to help US President Joe Biden in his mission to tackle climate change. Hursey, who became the youngest player to compete at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, recently got an invitation from the US embassy to work with Joe Biden in addressing the climate change issue. According to CNN, Hursey, a United Nations ambassador for climate change in sport, humbly accepted the offer and said "she is excited to work with Biden'' on tackling the global problem.

"I was just at home, my parents just got a phone call and I was kind of like, what is this about? And they told me, but I was really excited. I feel so proud because President Biden can continue the great progress made by President Obama on the Paris agreement. I think President Biden is great, he clearly cares for people, not only for the US but for the world too. His new climate change agenda is very bold. To achieve zero emissions in America by 2050 is incredible," Hursey was quoted as saying by CNN.

Biden's climate change policy

One of the key pre-poll promises that Biden had made was to tackle the climate change crisis. The Democratic leader moved a step closer to his promise on the very first day of assuming charge as he signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, from which his predecessor Donald Trump had formally pulled out in 2019. The United States is the second-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide after China, and Washington pulling out of the deal garnered a lot of criticism from across the globe.

Biden has made climate change one of the top priorities of his administration and has vowed to achieve carbon net-neutrality by 2050. Biden has appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his climate envoy. Kerry has been tasked with the responsibility of advising the president on energy and climate policies among other things related to climate change.

