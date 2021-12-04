EXPLAINED: Is All Well Between US President Biden & VP Kamala Harris? What We Know So Far

Before and after the US Presidential Elections last year, media has bolstered the stature of the incumbent Vice-President Kamala Harris as the first African American and first Asian American to hold the vice presidency. However, an old proverb--"with great power comes great responsibility"-- started ticking as soon she took charge of the office as no "race" or religion could convince the staffers working closely with her. There are reports that Harris could not handle the office and her staff due to her own frustration with US President Joe Biden, resulting in the resignation of two important Pentagon officer-bearers.

This was not the lone incident when two crucial posts were vacated in less than a year. While clearing the stance on Ashley Etienne, Harris' communications director and Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson and senior advisor resignations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the departures were "natural". However, the "foul smell" coming from Pentagon has been continuously reported in local and international media for the past eight months. The resignations also raised serious questions: "What's wrong between the Pentagon staffer Harris, and Biden?" According to a report by CNN, Harris on several occasions "recognise" herself not being "recognised" as per her position in Pentagon.

Pentagon insiders raised concerns over Harris political ambitions

Further, with falling President Biden popularity lead to the falling of her "identity". It is worth mentioning the rating of the two Pentagon officer-bearers fall drastically after they failed to address the Afghanistan issue resulting in the dramatic collapse of the already war-torn country. Citing multiple bytes from administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers, CNN said the exasperation has been running both ways. The officials also revealed a "complex reality" raising inside the White House. While Harris is not the first person who believes of being sidelined in the office but several Democrats told CNN that the stature of the Vice-President is constantly sidelined by the "team Biden". While Harris herself has told several confidants that she feels compelled in what she's capable to do politically, some even pointed to the "ill-fated" future of the incumbent VP.

Kamala Harris, White House refute any tensions

According to an earlier report published by Politico, Harris was "undergoing low confidence, porous lines of dialogue and diminished trust amongst aides and senior officials." On the other hand, Harris, in an interview with said she doesn’t feel underused, pushing back against media reports of White House tensions between her office and the President. "I’m very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished,” AP quoted Harris as saying during an interview aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” "But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done," added Kamala.

Apart from her, the White House also denied tensions among the top leaders on several occasions. "The president selected the vice president to serve as his running mate because he felt she was exactly the person you wanted to have by his side to govern the country,” AP quoted press secretary Jen Psaki as saying. "She is a key partner. She’s a bold leader. And she is somebody who has taken on incredibly important assignments," added Psaki. Despite, the claims countered by the White House or Harris, media reports exhibit that there are two teams in the office: "Team Biden" and "Team Harris".