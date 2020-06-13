Last Updated:

Facebook Fires Employee After He Publicly Criticised Inaction On Donald Trump's Posts

American social media conglomerate corp, Facebook Inc fired an employee after he publicly protested the company’s inaction on US President Donald Trump’s

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Facebook

American social media conglomerate cooperation, Facebook Inc fired an employee after he publicly protested the company’s inaction on US President Donald Trump’s posts. Brandon Dail, the former fronted engineer clarified on June 13 that he was not “unjustly terminated” but he was “fed up” with the California-based company and the harmful impact it was having on society. He has previously also criticised Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making the decision of obtaining from any action against Trump’s inflammatory posts especially this month and cited his own tweet that challenges a colleague’s silence on the same issue. Dail has said in June he 'still stands by' his actions to oppose his colleague as it did not go against "Facebook's respectful workplace policy".

Dail also elaborated that he has publically scolded a colleague who had refused to include a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on developer documents that he was publishing. The former Facebook employee’s tweet reportedly came a day after he joined dozens of employees in a rare protest involving abandoning of their desks to tweet objections with Zuckerberg’s handling of US President’s posts. Dail had reportedly said in the tweet that “intentionally not making a statement is already political”.

‘Many reasons to criticize' Facebook CEO

Dail has also said recently that there are numerous reasons to lash out on Mark Zuckerberg, who has repeatedly defended his actions even reportedly during a meeting with employees during the week some of them voice their concern. The post by US President which fueled Facebook staff’s disagreement was the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” that was in reference to the Black Lives Matter protesters triggered by the tragic death of African American George Floyd in police custody. 

While Twitter took action and labelled the post with a warning saying it glorified violence, Facebook chose to leave the post as it is. Bail had again publicly voiced his disagreement with both Twitter and Facebook of not taking any action on Trump’s accusation on the 75-year-old protester at Black Lives Matter demonstration, who was shoved by Buffalo police. 

First Published:
