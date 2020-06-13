Facebook Fires Employee After He Publicly Criticised Inaction On Donald Trump's Posts

American social media conglomerate cooperation, Facebook Inc fired an employee after he publicly protested the company’s inaction on US President Donald Trump’s posts. Brandon Dail, the former fronted engineer clarified on June 13 that he was not “unjustly terminated” but he was “fed up” with the California-based company and the harmful impact it was having on society. He has previously also criticised Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making the decision of obtaining from any action against Trump’s inflammatory posts especially this month and cited his own tweet that challenges a colleague’s silence on the same issue. Dail has said in June he 'still stands by' his actions to oppose his colleague as it did not go against "Facebook's respectful workplace policy".

In the interest of transparency, I was let go for calling out an employee’s inaction here on Twitter. I stand by what I said. They didn’t give me the chance to quit 😅 https://t.co/zMw8ARMwZt — Brandon Dail (@aweary) June 12, 2020

I'm not claiming I was unjustly terminated. I was fed up with Facebook, the harm it's doing, and the silence of those complicit (including myself). I called out a public figure in the React community. I think it's disingenuous to call it "bullying" but that doesn't really matter. — Brandon Dail (@aweary) June 13, 2020

Dail also elaborated that he has publically scolded a colleague who had refused to include a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on developer documents that he was publishing. The former Facebook employee’s tweet reportedly came a day after he joined dozens of employees in a rare protest involving abandoning of their desks to tweet objections with Zuckerberg’s handling of US President’s posts. Dail had reportedly said in the tweet that “intentionally not making a statement is already political”.

I stand with my fellow Facebook employees today, calling on our leadership to #TakeAction.



Facebook’s recent decision to not act on posts that incite violence ignores other options to keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/UDtop2wWr1 — Brandon Dail (@aweary) June 1, 2020

‘Many reasons to criticize' Facebook CEO

Dail has also said recently that there are numerous reasons to lash out on Mark Zuckerberg, who has repeatedly defended his actions even reportedly during a meeting with employees during the week some of them voice their concern. The post by US President which fueled Facebook staff’s disagreement was the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” that was in reference to the Black Lives Matter protesters triggered by the tragic death of African American George Floyd in police custody.

While Twitter took action and labelled the post with a warning saying it glorified violence, Facebook chose to leave the post as it is. Bail had again publicly voiced his disagreement with both Twitter and Facebook of not taking any action on Trump’s accusation on the 75-year-old protester at Black Lives Matter demonstration, who was shoved by Buffalo police.

Trump's attack on Martin Gugino is despicable and a clear violation Facebook's anti-harassment rules. It's again extremely disappointing that we (and Twitter) haven't removed it.



The amount of mental gymnastics required to assume good intent and ignore impact are astounding. — Brandon Dail (@aweary) June 10, 2020

