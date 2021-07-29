Facebook Mandates COVID-19 Vaccination For American Employees Returning To Office

Facebook will require its US employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to the office. Lori Goler, Vice President of People at Facebook issued a statement saying that any of the company’s employees working in a US office will need to be vaccinated. He added that the company will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons.

"As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated," Lori Goler said in a statement.

Lori Goler in the statement said that the company will be evaluating their approach in the other regions according to the situation. Goler added that they are working to ensure that return to office plans prioritize everyone's health. The Vice president of People at Facebook added that the company will implement the policy based upon the local conditions and regulations.

"How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety", said Lori Goler in a statement.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases are rising in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations, according to AP. According to the new guidelines issued by CDC, people in high-risk areas of the United States who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue wearing masks even indoors. The decision of Facebook comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to its employees confirmed the delay in resuming offices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the email has also announced that only fully vaccinated employees would be allowed to come to offices

