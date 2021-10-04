Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Alleges Tech Giant Picked Profit Over Public Safety

As social media giant Facebook faces a barrage of criticism from US lawmakers and other non-government organisations over the handling of internal research, the whistleblower, on Sunday, revealed her identity during an interview with investigative newsmagazine "60 Minutes". A data scientist, who has since been identified as Frances Haugen - the whistleblower, has revealed how the social media giant prefered its profit over the public good. According to the "60 Minutes" interview, she said the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has always preferred the company's interests over the social evil. "Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety," said Haugen, who worked at the popular search engine Google and Pinterest before joining Facebook some two years ago.

Haugen, who will testify before Congress this week, said she filed at least eight complaints with federal law enforcement in which the social media's internal research shows "how it exaggerates hate and misinformation.' The 39-year-old data scientist asserted the government to put the regulations in place in order to oversee the organisation's movements. She alleged the social media giant and its contribution to the deadly invasion of the US Capitol in January this year. According to her, Zuckerberg precipitately turned off shields intended to impede misinformation and rabble-rousing soon after the US Presidential election results declared the victory of Joe Biden. The Facebook whistleblower alleged that the company had dissolved her unit which was working on civic integrity after the Presidential elections last year.

Reducing Facebook public safety, resulting in profit: Frances Haugen

During the interview, she said at that moment she realised that the company did not interested in investing in order to keep the social media giant from any danger. "I don’t trust that they’re willing to actually invest what needs to be invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous,' the whistleblower alleged during the "60 Minutes" interview. Further, Haugen alleged that the company has been working on the algorithms that govern what shows up on users' news feeds. She said the changes have been made to favour hateful content. According to her, the change in algorithms contributed to more divisiveness and ill will in a network ostensibly designed to bring people closer together. She maintained that the change in algorithm further boosted the company digital advertisement revenue. According to FactSet-- an American financial data analysis company--, the total revenue of Facebook was $56 billion in 2018 whereas it managed to double the income in 2021. This year, FactSet projected $119 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, Facebook’s market value has towered from $375 billion at the end of 2018 to nearly $1 trillion now.

Facebook refutes whistleblower's claim

Reacting to the whistleblower's interview, Facebook vice president of policy and public affairs in a memo sent to the employees refuted her claims and said "Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out." "But what evidence there is simply does not support the idea that Facebook, or social media more generally, is the primary cause of polarization." Notably, after facing criticism from US lawmakers and advocacy groups, Instagram, on September 30, announced to temporarily halt the project on the newer version of Instagram meant for people under the age of 13, often referred to as Instagram Kids. In her testimony, the head of Facebook global safety, Antigone Davis said that the social media giant has always practised over its in-house study as well as external specialists and organisations to notify adjustments to its applications. According to Davis, her company spent millions to keep young people safe on social media platforms.

