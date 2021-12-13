Fauci Pushes For Booster Shots Amid Omicron Scare As US Nears Grim 8 Lakh Deaths Milestone

Amid the surge in cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron across the world, the top infectious diseases official of the United States administration Anthony Fauci urged the Americans on Sunday to ramp up in receiving a Covid-19 booster injection, as the US approaches 800,000 fatalities from the COVID-19 disease since the outbreak. Even though Omicron is rekindling concerns in the nation, yet, cases are still dominated by the highly transmissible Delta strain, as per the Guardian.

Fauci further revealed that the Omicron strain seemed to be capable of evading the protection of two initial dosages of the mRNA-type COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer/and BioNTech's Moderna's as well as post-infection therapy including monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma. Even when the top official believes that the completely vaccinated remained at two dosages of Pfizer or Moderna, or one of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Fauci indicated that one extra vaccination injection will provide ‘optimal’ protection against Omicron.

Booster shot 'raises the level of protection high enough to do well against Omicron'

Fauci who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC, “Preliminary data show that when you get a booster, for example, the third shot of an mRNA, it raises the level of protection high enough that it then does do well against the Omicron,” as per the Guardian. He went on to say, “Another reason to encourage people who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated, but particularly those who are vaccinated to get boosted because that diminution in protection seems to go way back up again.” One should definitely acquire a booster shot if one wants to be optimally protected, he added.

Despite recent increases in vaccine coverage, especially booster doses, yet, over 40% of qualified adults in the United States remain unprotected, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Furthermore, the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that when someone is in an indoor congregated environment and does not know the immunisation status of the individuals around you, then one should wear a mask. Although masking will not last forever, but it will help to get out of the difficult situation, Fauci asserted.

In the meantime, the features of Omicron are currently being discovered by experts. Last Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted that preliminary data revealed Omicron was quite moderate. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 50,801,455 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 817,956 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

In addition to this, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval on Thursday for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive a third booster shot of the covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech if they have been six months since their previous treatment. Walensky had released a statement strongly advising those youngsters to receive their booster as soon as possible, AP reported.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)