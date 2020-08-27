Anthony Fauci Says He Was In Surgery When Updated CDC Testing Guidelines Were Discussed

While the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention updated coronavirus guidelines, White House COVID-19 task force member, Dr Anthony Fauci reportedly said that he was undergoing surgery and was not in the August 20 task force meeting. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fauci said that he was under general anaesthesia in the operating room when the CDC suggested that asymptomatic people may not need to be tested for the virus, even if they’ve been in close contact with an infected person.

Fauci reportedly said that he is ‘concerned’ about the interpretation of the recommendations and ‘worried’ that it will give people the ‘incorrect assumption’ that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. He added, “In fact it is”.

Fauci’s comments come after Brett Giroir, who is the administration’s coronavirus testing point person, said that the new guidelines had the White House coronavirus task force’s stamp of approval. Giroir was reportedly also asked if Fauci had signed off on the guidelines, to which he replied saying ‘yes’, all doctors signed off on this before it even got to the task force level. As per reports, Giroir had said that everyone worked together to make sure that there was an absolute consensus that reflected best possible evidence, and best public health for the American people.

READ: Fact Check: Were Bill Gates And Dr. Anthony Fauci Roommates In College?

Updated CDC guidelines

According to reports, the new CDC guidelines appeared to be the result of an idea raised to the task force, when a surge of coronavirus cases strained US testing resources and some members were looking for new messaging on how to stem excess testing. Rather than encouraging anyone in close contact with a coronavirus positive person to get tested, the US officials suggested that CDC relax the guidance. The idea was met with immediate resistance, however, the coronavirus task force published the updated guidelines earlier this week.

READ: Anthony Fauci Says US Govt Won't Make Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory For Public

While US President Donald Trump has repeatedly lamented widespread testing in the US and falsely claimed that it is responsible for surges of cases in the US, suggesting the country should slow down testing, Giroir reportedly insisted that the decision was science and evidence-based and Trump or the Vice President had given no direction about what needed to be done. Giroir said that the updated guidelines coordinated in conjunction with the White House Task Force, received appropriate attention, consultation and input from experts.

According to the CDC website, the new guidelines say, “If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one”.

(Image: AP)

READ: Anthony Fauci Says Half An Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Would Be Enough To Control Crisis

READ: Fauci: Schools Should Be Outdoors As Much As Possible