Anthony Fauci Says 'shouldn't Be Surprised' If US Reports 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Per Day

US top disease researcher Dr Anthony Fauci has told the US Senate that they should "not be surprised" if the new virus cases in the nation reach 1,00,000 per day. Addressing the committee on June 30, Fauci said that the virus was "not in control" and it would only surge as "American weren’t wearing masks". His remarks come as the US reported 129544 deaths, data from John Hopkins University revealed.

Four worst-affected states

On June 30, COVID-19 cases rose by more than 40,000 for the fourth time in five days taking the nationwide toll to 2682897. Fauci also pointed out that half of the total cases were being reported in four states- Florida, Arizona, Texas and California. The virus has forced many states to reverse their opening. Recently, New York governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the number of states from where people, if they visited New York, were required to quarantine. The list now has 16 states including Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Utah amongst others.

Meanwhile, Fauci, testifying to the senate committee, slammed many states for “skipping steps" and warnings in reopening. He said he couldn't make an accurate prediction, but “it was all very disturbing”. He added that even if one part of the nation reports an outbreak, the other states would be vulnerable to catching the infection. He then urged asked the US government to produce face masks to be distributed for free to Americans.

Dr Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has frequently contradicted President Donald Trump over statements related to virus response. Earlier this month, Dr Fauci said that he was no longer in frequent contact with President Donald Trump following his statement on the easing of restrictions. Fauci said that not only the task force meetings didn’t occur frequently but his meetings with Trump have also been “dramatically decreased”.

Fauci has also warned that the United States may not attain herd immunity if too many people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine at the expected rate of efficacy. In an interview to CNN, Dr Fauci said it is unlikely that vaccine with 70-75 per cent efficacy will be enough to reach herd immunity if only two-thirds of the population would take it.

Image credits: AP