Man Photoshops Cat On New York’s Empire State Building; Twitterati Share Similar Pics

Recently, a Twitter user took to his official social media handle and posted a photo of his feline friend. But it came with a twist as the cat was on top of the Empire States Building. The tweet went viral on the internet and here’s what Twitterati have to say. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Michael’s Cat takes the internet by storm

On June 28, 2020, a Twitter user by the handle name Michael’s Cat took to his official social media handle and posted a photoshopped version of his cat on top of New York’s Empire State Building, which holds the title of world’s tallest building in the past for 40 years. In the photo, that has gone on to garner over 119.1 thousand likes stirred several tweets. Here is the post:

I photoshopped my cat onto the empire state building pic.twitter.com/Ch8dL0NqjK — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) June 27, 2020

The tweet was retweeted over 20.7 thousand times within a day. A Twitter user said “Oh! I want that!!!! More to hug.” Another user said, “At that size, your cat would have an epiphany and eat you.” A Twitter user photoshopped another photo and captioned it saying, “Dude that is so crazy, my cat was at the temple of the sun”. Twitterati is saying that is it the best thing on Twitter.

Several similar themed photos have been created by Twitterati after this post. A photo depicted a giant cat on an Aztec temple. In another post, Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam was photoshopped and a cat was added in it. Even a photo of The Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States’ Department of Defense was photoshopped with a giant cat. Another photo featured a cat having a good time in Paris, as it climbed the Eiffel Tower. One of the most shared photos was of a cat holding the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Here are the Twitter giant cat posts:

My cat went to Paris. pic.twitter.com/2EPVrwTjEx — Mrs. Union Jack (@UnionJa21107291) June 28, 2020

Dude that is so crazy, my cat was at the temple of the sun pic.twitter.com/kWW2sJRhSZ — Goofiest Goober (@nikipink5) June 29, 2020

This is one of my recent ones of my cat pic.twitter.com/dvo3koyJJV — Caleb (@calebneubert40) June 29, 2020

The Leaning Tower of Pisa with my strong cat...😂 pic.twitter.com/pJx30evSKI — Constanze Davidsson (@ConstanzeDavid1) June 28, 2020

