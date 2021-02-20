Fauci Says Trump Did 'terrible Things' Whenever He Disagreed With Him Publicly

America's top infectious disease expert Dr Antony Fauci has said former US President Donald Trump would do "terrible things" whenever he corrected or disagreed with him publicly. Fauci, in an interview with The Telegraph, said Trump would direct his aides to publicly attack him whenever they disagreed with him openly. Fauci, who came under the spotlight last year after he started doing COVID-19 press conferences, would often face attacks from Trump and his loyalists for correcting the then president's absurd comments publicly.

'Living under armed protection now'

Trump's targetting of Fauci became so apparent that he had to be given armed security last year following several threats from conservatives across the country. Fauci said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April. Fauci said Trump, at one point, directed his trade adviser Peter Navarro to write an article about him in a US daily saying everything he has said so far is "wrong". Fauci said that Trump even allowed his communications team to send a list about his "mistakes" to every media network across the country. Fauci said the list was absolute nonsense because there were no mistakes.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the British newspaper that has worked under six different US Presidents but never found anyone to be so difficult to work with. Fauci said former US President Ronald Reagan was hard to work with because of his reluctance to acknowledge the spread of AIDS among the LGBTQ community in the 1980s. Fauci added that Trump was even harder because Reagan never did anything to obstruct him from performing his duty.

After Trump left the White House last month, Fauci was roped in by President Joe Biden as his Chief Medical Adviser. Fauci's role is to advise President Joe Biden on public health policy matters, particularly concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

