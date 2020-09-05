Fauci Unsure About What Donald Trump Meant By Saying 'rounding Up On Virus'

US top infectious disease expert and the leading member of the coronavirus task force, Dr Anthony Fauci recently said that he is “not sure” what US President Donald Trump meant when he earlier claimed that America is “rounding the corner” on the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with an American news network, when the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked about Trump said that the US is “rounding the corner on the virus.", Fauci said, “I am not sure what he means”.

Eight months into the pandemic, while the US still remains the most virus-affected country in the world, Fauci noted that there are certain states that are “doing well” in flattening the curve of the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 cases are coming down. However, he added that experts are still concerned over other regions including Montana, Michigan, Minnesota and the Dakotas that have started to witness a surge in coronavirus infections.

The recent remarks by the US top infectious disease expert have marked another example of him publicly disputing with Donald Trump over his claims on novel coronavirus.

Trump calls Fauci's reasoning 'wrong'

Earlier, Trump had dismissed the claims made Fauci over his explanation of surge in coronavirus cases. Trump and Fauci have expressed opposing views at various instances while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. But recently, after claiming to share a ‘good relationship’ with Fauci, US President retweeted former’s video explaining the difference between the US and European countries and stressed that it is ‘wrong’.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Fauci had noted last month that European countries closed 95 per cent of their economy but the United States only shut it by 50 per cent. Therefore, according to him, the COVID-19 cases in the US are drastically spiking. However, Trump did not agree with the remarks made by US’s most trusted medical adviser and said that the US has recorded more coronavirus cases because they have conducted more tests than any other nation across the globe.

