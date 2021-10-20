FBI Arrests Alabama Man In Connection With US Capitol Attack; Accused Of Several Charges

As the investigation continues over the US Capitol attack that took the nation by shock earlier this year, an Alabama man has been arrested in Alaska in connection with the January 6 riot in which he has been accused of using pepper spray and a metal rod. As per The Associated Press report, the court documents filed in the US federal court have revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took Christian Manley into custody on Friday, in Anchorage. Further, during an arraignment Tuesday, the judge set a detention hearing for the alleged accused for October 21.

Manley is presently facing an array of charges including assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, showcasing disorderly conduct among several others. AP stated that the court documents did not list an attorney for Manley and his link with Alaska were also not immediately clear. Reportedly, according to a statement filed in the case by an FBI special agent in Birmingham, Stephen Lee, an informant had met someone with the name of Christian from Alabama, who attended the US Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the investigation into the US Capitol attack, the House select committee probing the January 6, 2021 insurrection has voted on Tuesday to recommend the criminal prosecution of former US President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon. This comes after Bannon defied a subpoena in relation to the committee’s inquiry into the attack on the federal building when Congress convened to certify the presidential election victory of now US President Joe Biden.

Hoyer's statement on Bannon

In a statement, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on October 20 officially announced that the full House will vote on Thursday, October 21, on the contempt of Congress resolution for Trump’s former chief strategist after the January 6 committee approved a contempt report. Hoyer also called Bannon denying the subpoena as a “shameful rejection of the search of truth” while also urging lawmakers to “get to the bottom” of the US Capitol attack.

Hoyer said in a statement, “The bipartisan House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been tasked with finding answers for the American people about the heinous assault on our democracy earlier this year. It subpoenaed testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge about the events of that day and the weeks prior, including Steve Bannon.”

“In a shameful rejection of the search for truth, for facts, and for ways to protect our democracy in the future, Mr. Bannon has refused to abide by a subpoena and answer questions before the Committee. To that end, the Committee has rightfully voted to ask the House to cite him for contempt of Congress. Consequently, the House will consider a resolution on the Floor on Thursday to do so,” he added.

Citing a source on the panel, The Guardian reported that the members of the select committee took the assertive step against Bannon to sound an alarm to officials who worked with Trump, who has been impeached over the January 6 insurrection that followed his controversial address to his supporters. The select committee had reportedly issued a ‘bevy’ of subpoenas to some of the closest advisers of former US President Trump including White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, his deputy Dan Scavino, defence department aide Kash Patel as well as Bannon stating the threat of criminal prosecution.

Hoyer has said, “We must get to the bottom of the January 6 attack, including what former President Trump knew and when, what decisions were made by the White House while the attack was underway, and if its perpetrators had any help or guidance from inside the building or from within the Trump Administration.”

Image: AP