US Capitol Attack Committee Votes To Recommend Prosecution Of Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon

In the latest development in the investigation into the US Capitol attack, the House select committee probing the 6 January insurrection has voted on Tuesday to recommend the criminal prosecution of former US President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon. This comes after Bannon defied a subpoena in relation to the committee’s inquiry into the attack on the federal building when Congress convened to certify the presidential election victory of now US President Joe Biden.

In a statement, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on 20th October officially announced that the full House will vote on Thursday on the contempt of Congress resolution for Trump’s former chief strategist after the January 6 committee approved a contempt report. Hoyer also called Bannon denying the subpoena as a “shameful rejection of the search of truth” while also urging lawmakers to “get to the bottom” of the US Capitol attack.

Hoyer said in a statement, “The bipartisan House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been tasked with finding answers for the American people about the heinous assault on our democracy earlier this year. It subpoenaed testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge about the events of that day and the weeks prior, including Steve Bannon.”

“In a shameful rejection of the search for truth, for facts, and for ways to protect our democracy in the future, Mr. Bannon has refused to abide by a subpoena and answer questions before the Committee. To that end, the Committee has rightfully voted to ask the House to cite him for contempt of Congress. Consequently, the House will consider a resolution on the Floor on Thursday to do so,” he added.

Select committee had issued a range of subpoenas

Citing a source on the panel, The Guardian reported that the members of the select committee took the assertive step against Bannon to sound an alarm to officials who worked with Trump, who has been impeached over the 6 January insurrection that followed his controversial address to his supporters. The select committee had reportedly issued a ‘bevy’ of subpoenas to some of the closest advisers of former US President Trump including White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, his deputy Dan Scavino, defence department aide Kash Patel as well as Bannon stating the threat of criminal prosecution.

Hoyer has said, “We must get to the bottom of the January 6 attack, including what former President Trump knew and when, what decisions were made by the White House while the attack was underway, and if its perpetrators had any help or guidance from inside the building or from within the Trump Administration.”

