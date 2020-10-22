FBI Confirms Iran, Russia Obtained US Voter Information To 'sow Chaos'

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia have obtained voter information ahead of the presidential elections to influence public opinion. During a news conference on elections security, Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that both countries have obtained voter registration information and are actively pursuing disinformation campaigns to impact the US elections.

“This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy,” said Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe told the news conference that President Donald Trump has instructed the intelligence and law-enforcement communities to ensure that the 2020 elections are the “safest and most secure in our nation’s history.” He stressed that the agencies take the mandate and responsibility seriously and there is “nothing more sacred” than the fundamental democratic principle of one person, one vote.

“It is our duty to ensure this entity of u.s. elections. that includes ensuring the security and voting - the security of voting systems,”

Elaborating on the threat, the Director of National Intelligence said that Iran’s “spoofed emails”, claimed to be sent by the Proud Boys, was designed incite social unrest and damage electoral chances of Trump. He further added that Iran is distributing other content to include a video that implies that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas.

'Desperate attempts'

Ratcliffe assured voters that their votes are secured and election systems are resilient even if the adversaries pursue further attempts to undermine voter confidence. He said that the video and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots are not true, adding that these actions are desperate attempts by adversaries.

“If you received an intimidating or manipulative email in your inbox, do not be alarmed and do not spread it. this is not a partisan issue,” he insisted.

