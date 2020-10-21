FBI In Possession Of Hunter Biden Laptop With Mails Related To Overseas Business: Reports

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is in possession of the laptop of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter, reported Fox News. According to the conservative news channel, Hunter’s laptop that contains controversial emails related to his overseas business dealings and the federal agency does not believe that they are tied to a Russian disinformation campaign.

The New York Post, a conservative-leaning daily tabloid newspaper, had published an article containing two emails purportedly received by Hunter Biden from a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma. According to the reported email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter to “use [his] influence” to support the Ukrainian company. In another reported email, Pozharskyi thanked Hunter for arranging a meeting with his father.

US President Donald Trump has intensified his attack Joe Biden and his son over the controversial emails related to Burisma to gain some ground in the upcoming presidential elections. Trump administration was accused of withholding $400m in military aid, approved by Congress and the Pentagon, to Ukraine and pressurising the country to launch an investigation into the Bidens.

Read: Biden's Son Hunter Made Money From Russia, China: Trump

Read: Trump Fires At Biden Saying Hunter Was 'dishonourably Discharged' From Navy

Testimony against Trump

During the impeachment hearings in November 2019, Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, established a connection between Trump administration and investigations into Burisma holdings. Sondland said that Giuliani had conveyed to Energy Secretary Rick Perry and others that Trump wanted a public statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election.

“We all understood that these prerequisites for the White House call and the White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements,” said Sondland.

US diplomat William Taylor also told the House impeachment investigators that Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine. In a 15-page opening statement, Taylor said that it was a pressure campaign against Zelenskiy to investigate into dealings of Joe Bide. He revealed that there was an unusual arrangement for policymaking involving Ukraine and a highly “irregular channel” was working along.

Read: Trump's Tax Records Reveal He Pursued Business Expansion In China For Years: Report

Read: Trump Says He Could Be 'king' Of All Fundraisers, Slams Biden For Being 'servant' Of Lobbyists