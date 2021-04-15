FBI Opens Investigation Into Chinese Activity Every 10 Hours, Director Tells Senate

The FBI has more than 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government and is opening a new one “every 10 hours”, Bureau Director Christopher Wray told US Senate Intelligence Committee on April 14. Testifying along with US Director for National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns, Wray asserted that no state posed more threats on American “democratic ideals” and “economic security” than the Chinese Republic. Highlighting the CCP’s extra-territorial projects, Wray asserted that Beijing’s ability to influence US’ institutions was “deep, wide and persistent.”

Washington-Beijing ties have hit rock bottom in the recent past owing to a list of issues including the US’ criticism of “human rights abuse” in Xinjian and increasing unrest in Hong Kong and Taiwan. With Biden taking the office of President, America has shown considerable interest in regional affairs of Asia Pacific. Just last month, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense chief Austin Llyod paid a visit to South Korea, Japan and India and vowed to retaliate against China’s increasing attempt to alter the status quo in the region.

‘Foxhunt’

On Wednesday, the FBI Director especially highlighted an indictment pertaining to a Chinese government operation called ‘Foxhunt’ which he alleged involved Beijing conducting "uncoordinated illegal law enforcement activity" on US soil as a means to "threaten, intimidate harass (and) blackmail" members of the ethnically Chinese "diaspora." While Wray asserted that the operation was an “indication” and “illustration” of how challenging the threat was, China has defended it labelling the operation as an ‘anti-corruption campaign’.

“Fighting cross-border crimes, repatriating corrupt fugitives and recovering illegal proceeds are a just cause widely recognized by the international community. When conducting law enforcement cooperation with other countries, the Chinese law enforcement authorities strictly observe international law, fully respect foreign laws and judicial sovereignty, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of criminal suspects. Their operations are beyond reproach,” China had said last November defending Operation Foxhunt.

Adding to Wray testimony, the Director of National Intelligence also pointed out China’s computer hacking capabilities that couold prove disruptive. Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the Chinese government had "substantial" cyber capabilities that "if deployed, at a minimum can cause localized, temporary disruptions to critical infrastructure inside the United States."

Image Credits: Associated Press