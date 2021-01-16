FBI questions hundreds in relation to death of slain officer, assault on law

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is questioning dozens of people in relation to the killing of a cop who engaged in armed combat with the storming mob that aimed to take down the Capitol Complex earlier this month. In addition to alleged “murder” of police officer Brian Sicknick, the federal agency is also probing into other assaults on law enforcements with an aim to bring the culprits to justice, according to a report by American daily New York Times. Sicknick’s death marked the fifth fatality resulting from “attempted coup” which was exhorted by an American President Donald Trump.

Brain D. Sicknick, an officer serving for the United States Capitol Police (USCP) was reportedly pepper-sprayed and hit in the head by the storming rioters. The injured cop was resuscitated twice by medical officials and was immediately rushed to nearby Washington hospital where he passed away on January 7. His death is being investigated by Washington Metropolitan Police with assistance from the FBI.

160 investigations

However, the FBI has continued to move ahead with its robust investigation into the riot. As of now, the investigation has launched over 160 discreet investigations against the rioters. On January 15, the agency detailed its investigation in a memo sent to the private sector and others as it continued to question people in relation to the killings.

The US security agencies have arrested more than 100 individuals for their criminal activities in the siege of the Capitol and are monitoring “an extensive amount of concerning online chatter” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. On January 6, the Capitol building was locked down and police moved in with guns drawn as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. National Guard troops were deployed and a citywide curfew called for shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours. As per the latest inputs, four people lost their lives.

The unrest erupted as a joint session of Congress had convened to certify Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump. But, in anticipation of that occurring, thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators massed outside the Capitol. The mob was eventually cleared out of the building and Congress moved to resume certification. Biden stopped short of accusing Trump of treason but said what happened "borders on sedition."

