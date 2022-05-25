FBI Says It Foiled ISIS Plot To Assassinate Ex-US President George W. Bush For Iraq War

The Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI) uncovered a terrorist plot to assassinate former US President George W. Bush in revenge for the Iraq war. According to a search warrant accessed by Forbes, two confidential informants told the officials that an Iraqi man living in the US was planning to kill Bush as he thought the ex-US President was responsible for "murdering" many Iraqis and "breaking apart" the entire country in 2003. The man also has alleged links to the fierce jihadist outfit ISIS.

Identified as Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, the suspect, from Columbus, Ohio was set to travel to Dallas and put Bush's house on surveillance. He would then have "smuggled" at least four Iraqi compatriots across the Mexican border to execute his plans with the help of ISIS operatives, the search warrant filed in March said. The warrant has been resealed after it was studied by Forbes on Tuesday.

Speaking on the matter, FBI Special Agent John Ypsilantis, also a member of the Joints Terrorism Task Force in Cincinnati said, the four Iraqi nationals were suspected ISIS-trained militants. They would have been brought into the US from Turkey, Egypt, and Denmark through Texas, he told Forbes. He added that Shihab was himself not a member of the terrorist outfit but was helping to "provide material support to the designated foreign terrorist organisation, specifically ISIS."

ISIS helper wanted to be 'personally involved' in the assassination: FBI

Delving into details of the foiled ISIS plot, the FBI special agent told the publication that the two informants worked alongside Shihab to get to the core of the plan. In February, the FBI informants picked the suspect from Dallas airport and assisted him to record videos and click photographs outside George Bush's home. They also tailed him to the offices and recreational centers Bush visited at the time. Shihab also wanted to survey Bush's ranch in Crawford, Texas.

Shihab told the informants that he wanted to be "personally involved in the actual attack and assassination." He had no fear for life and "did not care if he was dead," the agent said.

Former US President Bush condemns 'brutal invasion of Iraq' in public gaffe

The Forbes report comes days after Bush slammed 'brutal invasion of Iraq' in public gaffe.While speaking about the importance of democracy, he mistakenly criticised the "invasion of Iraq" instead of Ukraine. Further, he slammed the elections in Russia and the suppression of political opponents, saying that "the result is a lack of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq." Bush, however, quickly clarified "I mean, Ukraine."

(Image: AP)