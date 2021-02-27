FBI Uncovers New Video Of Capitol Cop Being Sprayed With Chemicals Before He Died

The FBI investigators who are investigating the Capitol siege have recently uncovered a video that shows someone spraying a chemical irritant at Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. The authorities are yet to identify the person or investigate if this is what led to Sicknick’s death. In a statement, the Capitol Police said that the medical examiner’s report was not yet complete and they are awaiting ‘toxicology results’. Also, the authorities said that they will continue to work with other government agencies regarding the death investigation.

A US Capitol Police spokesperson told a press briefing, “The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague”. The department said that Sicknick was badly injured by the mob. He confronted the armed protestors to prohibit them from entering the Capitol building. But the mob outmanned the price officers, which led to a violent physical engagement. Later after the incident, the officer returned to the division office and collapsed on the floor. After being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead due to injuries he had sustained.

Read: Durham Remains Special Counsel Overseeing Trump-Russia Probe

The investigation continues

The video which has been discovered could offer prosecutors the reason due to which Sicknick died. According to the reports by Anchorage Daily News, the FBI has captured screenshots of people visible in the video. Images have been publicly released to identify the culprit.

A spokesperson added that the Metropolitan Police Department and the federal authorities were planning to investigate Sicknick’s death and bring those responsible to justice. Officer Sicknick died at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET, January 7. He joined the Police Department in 2008 and was appointed in the department's First Responders Unit.

Read: FBI: FL Shooting Is 'dark Day' For Organization

Hundreds of pro-Trump had pushed through the police’s barricades along perimeters of the Capitol building that forced the lawmakers to run for cover and both chambers of Congress were promptly evacuated. After 90 minutes of a scuffle between police officers and the mob, doors to the House and Senate were locked and the House floor was emptied as unruly Trump supporters had managed to barge in. The armed standoff took place between officers and the mob at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET.

Read: FBI: Pipe Bombs At RNC, DNC Were Planted Night Before Riot

Also Read: Slain FBI Agents Worked To Protect Children From Abusers