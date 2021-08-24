The US FDA recently warned against the use of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat patients of coronavirus in the state of Mississippi. Last week, the Mississippi State Dept of Health that at least 70 per cent of the calls they received about poison intake were related to Ivermectin. It was also found that the drug was being used despite the World Health Organisation stating that the evidence of its results was inconclusive.

'Not approved for COVID'

Pertaining to the same, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asserted that it has not approved the drug for the treatment or prevention of COVID for humans. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA said in a statement. It is imperative to note that Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug formulated to treat cattle and horses.

“Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more. Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans,” the FDA added explaining the reason behind its approval for the drug in small quantities.

When can Ivermectin be used?

Ivermectin tablets are approved by the FDA to treat people with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms. In addition, some forms of the drug, strictly restricted to external use, are approved to treat parasites like head lice and for skin conditions such as rosacea. However, it is pivotal to note that the version used in animals are formulated differently than those used in animals.

Meanwhile, Mississippi reported 7,249 new cases of COVID on August 23. Additionally, there were over 56 deaths and 178 outbreaks, making it the most affected state across the US. With the latest addition, the state’s COVID total rose to 413,498 with 8,047 deaths. There were a total of 1,104,918 people who were vaccinated, according to the Mississippi Health Department. Meanwhile, COVID cases rose to 38,814,596 with 646,667 fatalities across the American territory. Additionally, a total of 30,570,229 people have recovered from the lethal disease as of now.

Image: Shutterstock