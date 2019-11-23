First Ever Marvel Comic Sold For A Record $1.26 Million At An Auction In Dallas

The first-ever comic book produced by Marvel has been sold for a record $1.26 million at an auction organised by Heritage Auction house on November 21. The 1939 comic book features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner. The cover of the comic book was made by the famous science fiction illustrator Frank R. Paul and is beautifully coloured and well-drawn. The auction house reportedly said the book was first purchased at a newsstand and since then the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

Ed Jaster, auction house senior vice president, while talking to an international media outlet said that the comic book was published by Timely comics and is one the most historic comic book. He further added that the comic is the 'granddaddy' of all the Marvel comics, without which it wouldn't have the present characters and stories in today's comics and feature films. Another comic which crossed the one million mark was the Amazing Fantasy #15 in which Spider-man first appears. The most expensive comic book, however, still remains the first issue of Action Comics which was published back in 1938 in which Superman makes his debut. It was reportedly sold for $3.2 million.

In another recent auction held in Paris on November 20, an original page from a classic Tintin comic book was reportedly sold for 3,94,000 euros. The page from King Ottokar's Sceptre which is the eighth album of the Adventures of Tintin by Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi made in 1938 using Indian ink, blue watercolour and white gouache. Initially, the page was valued at 2,80,000 to 3,00,000 euros but was sold for far above its estimate. The page shows Tintin and his dog snowy trying to wrestle the sceptre away from the hands of thugs.

