Florence: Woman Wins $10 Mn After Amputations From Walking On Rusty Nail At Walmart Store

A lady from Florence, US, who suffered multiple amputations after walking on a rusty nail at Walmart, was granted $10 million in damages, according to her lawyers. Her right leg was amputated above the knee as a result of three consecutive surgeries, Daily Mail reported. The incident occurred in June 2015 at the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to a press release from the Anastopoulo Law Firm.

According to the announcement, April Jones was hurt by a nail in the store's main aisle, which resulted in an infection, surgery, and three separate surgeries. Jones is said to have been wheelchair-bound for six years after losing the majority of her right leg, reportedly. Last Monday, a jury debated for less than two hours before returning with a $10 million judgement.

“The weakness of Walmart’s case, among other things, was their failure to produce a video that they claim showed their conforming behavior to a company policy calling for employees to perform regular safety sweeps. No such evidence was presented for the duration of the five-day-long trial,” the release stated.

Walmart's expert testified during cross-examination, nail was the source of injury

According to the law company, Walmart's expert testified during cross-examination that the nail was the source of the injury. According to her attorneys, the funds will allow Jones to purchase a prosthetic, make her home more handicap-accessible, and cover medical expenditures. Walmart stated in court that they have filed post-trial petitions. The press release further stated that Walmart works hard to guarantee that all customers have a safe shopping experience in the stores, adding that they think the verdict was not supported by evidence.

Daily Mail reported, according to Law360, the judgement comes two weeks after a federal jury in Florida awarded a woman $2 million for injuries she incurred at a Walmart in Orlando after slipping and falling on milk seeping from a defective dairy fridge. Walmart has only recently come under fire after a nail gun offered solely at its stores began firing nails on its own. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on November 12 that Hart Consumer Products was recalling over 15,000 of their 18-Gauge 2" Brad Nailers.

