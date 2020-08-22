Florida: 75 Crore Genetically Modified Mosquitoes To Be Released To Fight Illness

In a big and new development, 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes will be released into the Florida Keys - a string of islands - in 2021 and 2022. The plan has been approved by local authorities, on Saturday. As per reports, the mosquito, named OX5034, has been altered to produce female offspring that die in the larval stage, before hatching and growing large enough to bite and spread disease. Only the female mosquito bites for blood, which she needs to mature her eggs. Males feed only on nectar and are thus not a carrier for the disease, report states. The plan is by Oxitec biotechnology company.

The plan was approved by the Environment Protection Agency in May. The report suggest that the plan is to test if a genetically modified mosquito is a viable alternative to spraying insecticides to control the Aedes aegypti, which spread several deadly diseases - Zika, dengue, and chikungunya.

READ | Live missile found inside container at Florida Airport, authorities rush to investigate

Many oppose the move

While Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) gave final approval to release 750 million of the modified mosquitoes over a two-year period, many critics like Jaydee Hanson, policy director for the International Center for Technology Assessment and Center for Food Safety, have called it 'Jurassic Park experiment'. Moreover, 240,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org slamming Oxitec's plan to use US states "as a testing ground for these mutant bugs".

READ | US prosecutors unearth Steve Bannon allies' history of cashing on Trump wave

Oxitec defends the project

Kevin Gorman, an Oxitec scientist, said on Thursday in a phone interview to Associated Press that the company has done successful such projects in the Cayman Islands and Brazil. “It’s gone extremely well,” Gorman said. “We have released over a billion of our mosquitoes over the years. There is no potential for risk to the environment or humans.”

Oxitec points to numerous studies by government agencies, ranging from the Environmental Protection Agency to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that underline the safety of the project. Several Florida government agencies have approved it as well.

READ | Trump vows to end dependency on Chinese manufacturing, supply chains on re-election

READ | Trump says Democrats' convention was 'gloomiest' in history

(with AP inputs, image from PTI)