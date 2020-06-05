75-year-old George Floyd Protester Severely Injured After Brutal Knockdown By Buffalo Cops

A 75-year-old demonstrator suffered head injuries after Buffalo Police officers violently pushed him towards the ground. Following the brutal incident, that has drawn national attention and scrutiny, the Buffalo Police Department has suspended two officers without pay and has begun an Internal Affairs investigation.

The incident was reported several hours after a standoff between demonstrators and police in tactical gear ended peacefully in Niagara Square after dozens of protesters blocked the street in front of City Hall.

(Warning: The visuals are disturbing)

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The elderly demonstrator was injured shortly after the police in tactical gear advanced to clear protesters in front of City Hall. In the video that went viral, the protestor was seen facing police officers as they were slowly moving toward demonstrators. The police officers pushed the demonstrator and he fell backward dramatically, hitting his head on the concrete. He was visibly bleeding.

Mayor Byron Brown releases statement

Soon after the incident, Mayor Byron Brown released a statement and said he is deeply disturbed by the video. He further directed an immediate investigation into the matter and informed that the victim is stable but his condition is serious at ECMC.

“Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man. The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay. After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also reviewed the videos of the incident and said the man appears to have been 'shoved by police'. "It sickens me," he added.

I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020

Demonstration at Niagara Square

The police arrested four people for disorderly conduct charges as they blocked traffic in the Square and a 5th person was arrested during a fight with other protestors also charged with disorderly conduct.

The day ended on a tragic note after a small contingent gathered on the steps of Buffalo city hall agreed with police to peacefully leave the place. As most demonstrators slowly exited the sidewalk in front of city hall, a handful of angry demonstrators were shouting obscenities at one another and refusing to leave when Buffalo Police began to make their slow advance across Niagara Square to clear the sidewalk of those remaining.

This is Philly around 5:30 today. There is just no defense for this behavior. At all. #BLUEFALL pic.twitter.com/jgeESpvZo3 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 5, 2020

