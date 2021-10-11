Florida Sheriff Offers To Return $2m-worth Marijuana To 'rightful Owner' In Hilarious Post

In a hilarious incident, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County in the United States' Florida state, recently informed on social media that officials wished to "return" marijuana, worth 2 million USD, to its 'rightful owner'. In a Facebook post that initially left the viewers confused, the Sheriff's office stated that it was merely trying to "do the right thing." Ivey stated that Narcotics agents are attempting to identify the rightful owner of the 770 pounds of marijuana recovered from a mini-storage facility in Viera. The post stated that trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least the office can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars. "All of us at one point or another in our lives have lost or misplaced something important and are always hopeful that a good and kind person will find our lost item and do the right thing by returning it to its rightful owner," continues the witty Facebook post.

It should be mentioned here that Ivey often encourages fugitives to surrender via such witty social media posts, reported news agency Sputnik citing local media reports. Over the years, the folksy sheriff has created plenty of short Facebook video programmes with titles like "Fishing for Fugitives," "Riding Shotgun," "Brevard County Justice," "Cookin up Justice," "Truth Be Told, "On the Go with the BCSO," etc. Notably, some of these are weekly Facebook page features. The latest witty post by Ivey to nab the fugitive has been widely praised by users on Facebook. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Thank you Sheriff Ivey and your team! Good luck finding the owner! [sic]." "Lol love this, way to go!!!:)))Keeping Brevard safe, we appreciate you all!!!! [sic]," wrote another. Thanks for keeping our county safe from these weed smokers! Glad the storage unit placed called you guys when they found it. Prayers for all the sheriffs out there [sic]," expressed a third.

Have a look at the post here:

Here are some reactions by users

Mexican army discovered a 43-acre marijuana farm

Last month, the Mexican army discovered a 43-acre marijuana farm at Chihuahua in Mexico. The army claimed that the fields could yield 11 tonnes (22,000 kg) of marijuana, reported The Associated Press (AP). It should be noted here that marijuana seizures along the southwest US-Mexico border plummeted by more than 81 % from 2013 to 2020, meaning that Mexican criminal groups have dramatically reduced their marijuana trafficking operations, reported The AP.

Image: Twitter/ @Sheriff Wayne Ivey/ Pixabay