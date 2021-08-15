'Forgive Me I Was A Terrible Guest': Erykah Badu To Obamas After Posting Birthday Video

American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu has issued a public apology for leaking a video from former President Barack Obama’s private birthday party. The 50-year-old neo-soul artist was one of several all-star guests at Obama’s Hawaiian-themed birthday bash at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. According to Billboard, the party strictly forbade any kind of photography and videography but the rules did not stop Badu who shared a snippet from the exclusive celebration on Instagram.

In the now-deleted video, the birthday boy could be seen dancing with singer H.E.R. He then moves closer to give her a hug. The video went viral as soon as it surfaced online. However, it got Badu into trouble. On Friday, she issued an apology to the Obamas admitting her debacle. “Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family, (sic)” she wrote on Twitter. Highlighting that she was all inconsiderate, the singer thanked the Obama family for their love.

Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be ...... erica — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 12, 2021

Obama's 60th birthday bash

According to a report by E!, the former US President celebrated his 60th birthday in his family home, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on August 7. The report said that the party was Hawaii-themed and was attended by several A-list celebrities. Obama's birthday party had all COVID-19 pandemic precautions in place.

The E! report stated that the former US President's guests were dressed in Hawaiian shirts and given "fresh flower leis." The party also reportedly included, several tents, tables, lounge furniture, a big dance floor and a large stage, as well as face masks, baseball caps, napkins and signs stencilled with a "44x60" logo.

The menu at the party consisted of Hawaiian food like spam. As per Badu's Instagram story, photos of plates piled with steak, chicken, shrimp, salad, orzo, pieces of watermelon and a brownie, as well as a bottle of Hennessy, could be seen. Several guests like Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union had also shared posts on their Instagram handles from the event.

(Image: Ericka Badu/Instagram/AP)