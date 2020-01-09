Former CIA Member Calls Trump's Address A Declaration Of "empty Victory"

After US President Donald Trump addressed the media post the attacks on military bases in Iraq, former CIA member and author, Glenn Karl during ‘The Debate’ with Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami reiterated that Trump had declared an empty victory.

During the discussion, Karl agreed that Trump retreated in his speech and made room for himself to announce de-escalation, subsequently claiming that the rest of the world needs to take responsibility. Karl also asserted that Trump is incoherent with his thoughts.

Glenn Karl’s views on Trump’s speech

Former CIA member from Boston, Glenn Karl from Boston while speaking about Donald Trump’s speech said, “I think the main point perhaps has not been emphasized (in the debate), which is that Trump, in his statement, looked for a way to sound strong particularly to the United States audience. He avoided going further against hostilities. It's quite clear that he is seeking a way out, there is no statement whatsoever, about what United States will do. It was just a lot of noise about, ‘we are strong, we are great, I have done wonderful things’, and this is all standard Trump stuff. So, he is declared victory and all of it is empty.”

Read: White House says Trump could still renegotiate Iran nuclear deal

Further slamming Trump over his way of taking stands on issues, Karl said that Trump only cares about appearances. "It's all about appearance for him, he does not care about anything else. It’s stunning. Trump’s perspective is incoherent,” he said.

“The United States has someone who is incoherent, incompetent, superficial, capricious, self-referential and totally unsuited for its task at hand,” Glenn Karl added.

Read: 2020 is not 1979 - Trump may just have united all of America's enemies in the region

Trump urges UNSC intervention

Donald Trump while addressing the media spoke about how the United States could immediately impose powerful economic sanctions on Iran if they don’t abandon the “nuclear ambition”. He lashed out at Iran and said that Iran created hell in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan with the $150 billion they received from the US.

Trump reiterated that the "defective" 2015 nuclear deal was the reason why Iran could create “hell” in the middle eastern countries.

Read: No casualties, will impose sanctions: US President Trump cops out after Iran's missiles

Talking about UNSC he further said, “Time has come for the UNSC members to recognize this. We must work together to make a deal with Iran for world peace. Peace cannot prevail in the middle east till the time Iran is waging violence. Your campaign of terror and mayhem will not be tolerated.”

Read: Ex-Trump aide Bolton ready to testify in the impeachment trial