No Casualties, Will Impose Sanctions: US President Trump Cops Out After Iran's Missiles

Reacting to Iran’s missile attack on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump asserted that no American citizen was hurt. In a significant climbdown, he avoided any mention of war and instead, announced that the US would immediately impose “punishing” economic sanctions on Iran. Alleging that Iran was a leading sponsor of terrorism, he highlighted how General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the killing of thousands of US soldiers. In a clear warning directed at Iran, Trump stressed that the US was no longer dependent on the Middle East for oil and therefore, hinted that it was not averse to pursuing its agenda in the region. Finally, he called upon Iran to abandon its nuclear ambition and give up its support for terrorism.

Iran media alleges the death of 80 Americans

Earlier in the day, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at Iraq's military bases of Al-Asad and Erbil, that house thousands of US troops. The Iranian state television claimed that 80 Americans were killed in the airstrike. This was contradicted by Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi who stated that no casualties had been reported. Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif defended the missile attack and clarified that his country did not seek war.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

Tensions between Iran and US escalate

While Iran and the US have been at loggerheads for quite sometime, their relationship took a worse turn after a US air raid on January 3 killed Quds Force chief General Soleimani, considered by many as the second most powerful figure in Iran. The Pentagon confirmed that the January 3 attack at the Baghdad International Airport was carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump. Along with General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis- the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iran-backed umbrella organization comprising several militias was also killed.

General Soleimani had acquired a larger than life image due to his role in spreading Iranian influence in West Asia. On the other hand, the US accused the Quds Force of providing funding, training, weapons, and equipment to US-designated terrorist groups in West Asia including Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza. It alleged that Soleimani and the Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

