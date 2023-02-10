Former New York Governor Lashes Out At President Joe Biden Over US Migrant Crisis

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lashed out at the Biden administration over the improper and chaotic treatment of the open border policy. According to the New York Post, the former New York governor called out the current US President Joe Biden for not having a proper plan to deal with the heavy influx of migrants in the country. The politician from the Democratic party made these shocking remarks in the latest episode of his podcast “Matter of Fact.” In 2021, Cuomo resigned from the office of the governor after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

“It was a mistake for President Biden to open the border without having the plan to handle the tremendous flow of people,” the 65-year-old American politician exclaimed. “President Biden had said he would do it in the campaign — but you can’t change a policy unless you have the program in place to manage the change,” he added. The infamous US politician then went on to state that the US southern states “were right” all along.

A record number of illegal immigrants poured in since Biden took office

According to the New York Post, a record number of illegal immigrants poured into American soil after the 80-year-old US President Biden took the office. Part of the reason for such a jump is the fact that the US administration reversed several hardline policies implemented by former US President Donald Trump. The infamous politician claimed that the southern states were right about how opening up of borders creates “hardships”. “The southern states were right that opening the border created a tremendous hardship for them to handle. They were right that the federal government was not prepared,” Cuomo blasted. “This is a federal problem. Immigration is a federal responsibility,” he added.