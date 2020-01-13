Former US President Bush Denounces Trump's Current Stand In Decade-old Interview

A very old video has resurfaced of former President George W Bush giving an interview. In the video from 2011, Bush seems to be talking about and denouncing the values that the current US President Donald J Trump stands for - the concepts of protectionism and immigration.

A nearly decade-old interview by Bush

Since his election, Trump has tried to erect a border wall with Mexico in order to stop immigration as well as pass an order to stop immigration from several Muslim countries. In addition, Trump also has irked many US allies by criticising the deals and treaties he does not fully endorse.

In the video, Bush talks about immigration, isolationism, protectionism and nativism in the 1920s and America's disinterest with the happening in Europe which played a role in World War 2. Going into 2020 this is even more important given that Trump has advocated putting a stop to immigration and leaving important trade deals where he feels America is not 'winning'.

The interview shown in the video was done in 2011 and Bush was interviewed by journalist Brian Lamb. During the interview, he was also asked questions by the students from Garland, Texas.

During the interview, the Former President was asked if there would be significant progress on the subject of immigration. In reply, George W Bush said that America was a land of immigrants. He added that America's soul is 'rejuvenated' whenever an immigrant comes to America and works hard in order to achieve their dreams.

He goes on to say that immigrants come to America to do the jobs that Americans don't want to do and that it is good for the American economy.

