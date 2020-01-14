'Erdogan Took Everything': Former Turkish Footballer Describes His Ordeal Post Exile

Former international footballer Hakan Sukur revealed how he 'drives for Uber and sell books' in US after being exiled by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The 48-year-old, who has scored 51 goals in 112 appearances for Turkey, announced his retirement from football in 2008 and then entered politics. Sukur won a seat in the Turkish parliament in 2011 and joined Erdogan's party.

However, the former player fell out from the party in 2013 and was also accused of being involved in an attempted coup on Erdogan. It was in 2015, that he moved to the United States along with his family and started a cafe in California. However, until recently, in an interview with a German media outlet, Sukur opened up about having 'nothing left' and said that 'Erdogan took everything' along with his right to liberty, freedom of expression, and right to work.

In 2017, an arrest warrant was issued against Sukur for reportedly insulting Turkish President and his son on Twitter account. Apparently, Sukur along with many others was accused of participating in a 'failed coup' to which now the former international footballer questioned by saying nobody was able to explain his role in the 'coup'. The 48-year-old also believes that he 'did nothing wrong'.

Wife's cafe attacked, children harrassed

In the same interview, Sukur stressed that he is 'not a traitor or terrorist'. Further explaining the drastic changes in his life, he explained how he started receiving 'death threats' after opposing the Turkish President. His wife's cafe was attacked and his children were reportedly harassed. The Turkish government confiscated all his assets and even sent his father to prison. Initially, Sukur, his wife and children moved to the US to run a cafe in California but now he sells books and drives an Uber. According to some reports, Sukur is still fondly remembered by the Turkish football fans for scoring crucial goals in the game.

