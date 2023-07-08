Former US President Donald Trump added another item to his list of promises on Friday, assuring supporters at a rally in Iowa that if he reclaims the White House in 2024, he will bolster the country's immigration laws. The 77-year-old made the vow in the wake of the riots that have consumed France in recent days following an incident of police brutality which led to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

At the event, Trump asserted that immigrants who wish to enter the US must have American values and be willing to assimilate themselves into the culture. "And as the horrific riots in France have proven, we must also redouble our efforts to ensure that anyone who comes to America shares our values and assimilates into our culture. We don't want people coming into our country that hate us, we want people that love us," he said.

Bragging that he had "predicted" the unrest in France that was triggered by the police killing of Nahel Merzouk, Trump stated, "Look at what's going on in France, who would've thought- I thought, I predicted it actually. You ever see those signs, it's an honour, it's an honour that Trump was right about everything. A lot of it is common sense. Isn't it, you know."

Trump addresses rally in Iowa

Trump made the remarks in front of some 1,000 Iowans and Nebraskans sheltered inside the Mid-America Center in Iowa on a rainy Friday while hundreds outside held umbrellas outside the event hall. His address spanned for about 80 minutes, and ranged from his trademark attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis to telling Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine.

The Republican then took questions from three people in the audience, and later took off to grab an ice cream at a local Dairy Queen shop to conclude the day. "Anyone want one back there?” he asked people at the store, as they chanted “USA! USA! USA!” in unison.