Jaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific With French FM; Calls India & France 'solid Partners'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 21 September met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific between the two countries. While taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is in New York for the UNGA meeting, said that he had a “comprehensive discussion” with Le Drian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other issues. He also went on to call the India-France partnership in the UN Security Council “solid”.

In a separate Tweet, Le Drian said, “After the exchanges between @EmmanuelMacron and Prime Minister Modi, I spoke in New York with my colleague @DrSJaishankar strengthening the Franco-Indian strategic partnership and our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jaishankar held around 15 bilateral meetings, including the ones with Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia. The EAM began his meetings with Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide of Norway. Jaishankar also met Foreign Ministers of Iraq, Vietnam, Lithuania, Belgium, Italy, South Korea, Dominican Republic and Hungary.

PM Modi set to address UNGA session

PM Narendra Modi will now be leaving for the United States on Wednesday. He will be addressing the UNGA session and participate in the first-ever in-person summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders. Asserting that PM Modi’s speech is “one of the most awaited” speeches at the conference, TS Tirumurti, who serves as India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the Indian leader has always brought into light some of the core issues in the world as well as given a global platform to his countries achievements, specifically on the domestic front. It is worth mentioning that PM Modi plans to use his US trip to hold bilateral talks with American President Joe Biden.

This year’s theme for the general debate is “Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the planet's needs, respect people's rights and revitalise UN”. Leaders from across the globe have started arriving in New York for the UNGA high-level debate week. Notably, this year, the UNGA meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, with some in-person attendees along with some who will join virtually. However, a large number of leaders are expected to be in the United States.

