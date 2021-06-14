G7 Leaders Pledged To 'counter And Compete' With China: White House

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on June 13 said that Group of Seven (G7) leaders, who met in person last week, rallied around the need to “counter and compete” with China on the emerging challenges including threats to democracy and the global race of technology. World’s developed nations met in Cornwall from June 11 to June 13 and discussed other issues such as climate change, global minimum tax among other common challenges. Specifically, on China, the G7 meeting was “a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn't there a few years ago,” said Sullivan reportedly aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.

The White House national security adviser said, "There is a broad view that China represents a significant challenge to the world's democracies," Sullivan said, adding that leaders agreed the need for a common agenda in addressing China, including elements where they would "stand up and counter and compete."

"Words like counter and compete were words coming out of the mouths of every leader in the room, not just Joe Biden," he added.

On June 13, the Group of Seven including the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, pledged to counter China’s surging influence. The G7 reportedly cornered China in their communique over human rights in Xinjiang and demanding freedom along with unadulterated autonomy for Hong Kong. While China reportedly reacted to the G7 meet by warning the leaders of some of the wealthiest nations that the days when a “small” group of countries decided the fate of the world were gone, Sullivan also responded to China’s remarks.

He said, “That is sad. If their claim is that all of the other world's largest economies count as small countries, then they have a massive problem of perspective."

‘There was mention of China’: Biden

US President Joe Biden in a press conference on June 13 said, “As you know, last time the G7 met, there was no mention of China. But this time, there is mention of China. The G7 explicitly agreed to call out human rights abuses in Xinjiang and in Hong Kong explicitly. Two, to coordinate a common strategy to deal with China non-market policies that undermine competition. They’ve agreed — and that’s underway now — how to do that.”

“Three, to take serious actions against forced labour in solar, agriculture, and the garment industries because that’s where it’s happening. And they’ve agreed we will do that,” he added.

IMAGE: AP/@POTUS/Twitter