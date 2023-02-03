Gaffe-prone Biden Strikes Again: US President Calls The Women In The Cabinet 'women'

US President Joe Biden made yet another goof-up on Thursday when he gave a speech on the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). During the event, Biden mixed up his words when he talked about the women in the cabinet. Biden was commemorating the 30th anniversary of FMLA and talked about the evolution of the act in the Thursday speech. The 80-year-old US President called the women in the cabinet… “women”. The videos of the whole ordeal went viral, giving netizens yet another fun-filled meme from their beloved President.

“More than half the women in my cabinet…more than half the people in my cabinet… more than half the women in my administration, are women,” the US President asserted in his Thursday speech. In the speech, the US President was speaking about his administration’s accomplishments in helping low-income families with working moms. The Thursday event was also attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton who actually signed the FMLA into law in 1993.

Bill Clinton returned to the White House as the country marked the 30th anniversary of FMLA

While Biden’s gaffe did grab considerable eyeballs, however, one of the highlights of the event was the presence of former President Bill Clinton in the White House. On Thursday, the US President played host to Clinton who signed the first piece of legislation back in 1993, CBS reported. The former President also addressed the gathering at the anniversary event. "After all these years, I still have more people mention the Family Leave Act to me than any other specific thing I did. And no one ever talks about what gets all the press coverage — you know, the political process, how long did it take, who got derailed, what went up, what went down. They tell you their story," Clinton asserted. "That's when you know, for good or ill, that we have united the country,” he added.

What is FMLA?

According to the US Department of Labour, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) provides certain employees with up to 12 weeks of “unpaid job-protected” leaves per year. The Act will also ensure that the employee will still be able to ensure that their group health benefits are maintained during the leave. The Act was passed in the year 1993. In 2021, Biden proposed to expand the Act, however, his effort to push the legislation didn't turn out to be fruitful.