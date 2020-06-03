George Floyd's Death: Archbishop Slams Trump For Shrine Visit Amid Civil Unrest

Washington's Catholic archbishop lambasted US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to a shrine amid civil unrest over the death of a black man in police custody. Archbishop Wilton D Gregory criticised the staff of Saint John Paul II National Shrine for allowing a “photo opportunity” in front of a place of worship and peace while citizens face tear gas and other deterrents.

Archbishop Gregory said in a statement that he finds it “baffling and reprehensible” that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be “egregiously misused and manipulated”, violating religious principles. He added that Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings and he won’t condone such acts.

“He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace,” he said.

Trump faces criticism

Trump has been facing severe criticism for allowing tear gas at protesters and continuously threatening to deploy the military to quell the protests. Declaring himself "the president of law and order”, Trump had said that violent acts are not of peaceful protests but are examples of “domestic terror”.

“I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore safety and security in America. I am mobilizing all available federal resources - civilian and military to stop rioting and looting.." he added.

After Archbishop’s statement, Saint John Paul II National Shrine said that the White House originally scheduled this as an event for the president to sign an executive order on international religious freedom. It added that the event was fitting given Saint John Paul II was a tireless advocate of religious liberty throughout his pontificate.

“International religious freedom receives widespread bipartisan support, including unanimous passage of legislation in defense of persecuted Christians and religious minorities around the world,” said the shrine in a statement.

