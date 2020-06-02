George Floyd's Death: 5 Cops Shot During Protest After Trump Warns Of Military Action

As the violence has continued to increase in the United States among demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, St Louis Police said on June 2 that at least four of their officers were struck by gunfire and Los Vegas reported one similar case. This came just hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to send in military if the unrest was not controlled in the country. Trump has been criticised for the remarks made in the last week, but his latest move of walking to the church from the White House while holding the Bible just after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, fueled rage.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators went on to reportedly set ablaze a strip mall in Los Angeles, stole from stores across the New York City and even indulged in a fight with the police officials at St Louis, Missouri. The St Louis Police said in a statement that all four wounded officers are now in hospital and their injuries are “believed to be non-threatening”. But, St Louis Police Chief John Hayden reacted to the incident and asked, “what is going on?”. He added that even though Floyd was killed in Minnesota, the protesters have been “tearing up cities across the country”.

Chief Hayden provides an update on 4 of our officers who were struck by gunfire tonight during the downtown unrest. https://t.co/Ml1CgIikHf — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

Another police officer was shot in Los Vegas. Many other officers have been injured across the country due to clashes with the protesters or what Trump calls an “angry mob” or “thugs”. Donald Trump also warned the city and state administrations of deploying US military “to solve the problem” if they fail to take necessary actions to handle the violence.

US police chief asks Trump to 'keep mouth shut'

Moreover, Houston city’s police chief has asked US President Donald Trump to “keep mouth shut” on behalf of all police chiefs of the country who are currently struggling to contain the raging violence in the country. The death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 has triggered violent demonstrations across the US and Trump has not only called the demonstrators “thugs” but has also targetted the governors as “weak” for not doing enough against the protests.

(Image Source: AP)