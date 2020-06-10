George Floyd's Death: Hundreds Pay Tributes, Family Says 'He'll Change The World'

Mourners, family members, and the loved ones along with hundred others streamed into the memorial service of George Floyd, the African American whose death from a White officer’s chokehold sparked the ‘Black Lives Matter Movement’ worldwide against the racial injustice and Police brutality. As the family paid tribute to the “gentle soul” whose life was claimed “by evil racial prejudice”, in presence of activists and mourners, Floyd’s brother Rodney said that “Floyd would change the world” and that “everyone is going to remember him”.

In the funeral, of which, clips emerged online, the loved ones vowed to continue their fight against the discrimination and racial prejudice and honoured late Floyd with eulogies. Further, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that he would sign an executive order that would be made it illegal for the police officers to exercise chokeholds, as per reports. As the crowd gathered at the church in Houston, Texas, after Floyd’s burial in a cemetery in suburban Pearland beside his mother, mourners at the Fountain of Praise church delivered messages and Eulogy that included Rev. Al Sharpton and a video message from Joe Biden.

We are a country with an open wound.



None of us can turn away. None of us can be silent. None of us any longer can hear those words — “I can’t breathe” — and do nothing.



We must commit, as a nation, to pursue justice with every ounce of our being. pic.twitter.com/veodlR1UYU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

In an address to the congregation, amid the musical tributes, Rev. Sharpton walked to the altar as he played Joe Biden’s Eulogy.“We can’t turn away. We must not turn away,” Joe Biden said in his address to the congregation. “We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from the racism that stings at our very soul, from systemic abuse that still plagues American life.” Further, an eight minutes and 46 seconds silence was observed, the length of time the white police officer's chokehold on George’s neck.

George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks, civil rights leader Al Sharpton said in a eulogy that streamed online. It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, get your knee off our necks, he added.

Niece of George Floyd, Brooke Williams, was heard asked the crowd, when has America ever been great? as she paid tribute to her uncle at the funeral. As long as I’m breathing, justice will be served for Perry, she said. That officer showed no remorse while watching my uncle’s soul leave his body. He begged and pleaded many times just for you to get up, but you just pushed harder. Why must the system be corrupt and broken? she questioned.

1 Republican senator stood in the way of passing my bill to make lynching a federal crime. There was no reason for this other than cruel and deliberate obstruction, during the very hour of George Floyd’s memorial.



Watch my full speech. pic.twitter.com/mgl3B2yPC3 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 6, 2020

This was Seattle last night, after Seattle PD abandoned what's being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone."



Without police, the zone has turned into a peaceful George Floyd memorial filled with art, positivity & love.



Let this be a reminder– police are the real instigators. https://t.co/RXGzvG2TH1 — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 9, 2020

A very solemn moment as George Floyd’s casket is escorted out of the church at the North Carolina Memorial, to be taken to his final resting place in Houston TX beside his Mother, Larcenia Floyd. #blacklivesmatter #GeorgeFloyd #Georgefloydmemorialservice pic.twitter.com/G2ZmRQq4lR — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 7, 2020

It’s happening all over the world! There was even a memorial event for George Floyd and other black victims of police brutality in my rather small city in Poland today 💕 pic.twitter.com/zYt1vhaSpB — Sally🏳️‍🌈 (ACAB) (@Lovely_Rubys) June 6, 2020

Gary,



Try to watch the memorial for George Floyd today and imagine he was your son.@gbobke https://t.co/U7nr54xbYr — Vivian Krause (@FairQuestions) June 8, 2020

If you thought Minneapolis' Boy Blunder Mayor cried too hard at the George Floyd memorial yesterday, imagine how much he's bawling at home after this public humiliation. https://t.co/hIzqsnPyAm — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 7, 2020

There will be no classes held on Monday, June 8, in recognition of the public memorial for George Floyd. @tamusystem



More information: https://t.co/rhXLeDgFWI — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) June 6, 2020

’Requiescat in pace’ George Floyd! Thousands of mourners pay their last respect at the open - casket memorial event of George Floyd, in Houston today, ahead of his funeral tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tlvCwk3Wos — Esther McCarthy (@mccarthyest22) June 8, 2020

Incredibly moving to see Grinnell’s memorial to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Thank you to all who contributed and Professor Kesho Scott for initiating this tribute. pic.twitter.com/6vowPTsyp2 — Aaron Levin (@CoachLevGC) June 7, 2020

George Floyd memorial in Mpls continues to grow. 💕 pic.twitter.com/8seQmHL1L5 — aimee (@Aimshin143) June 8, 2020

On the bus headed to the George Floyd memorial pic.twitter.com/KJO8qOsN9r — Shara Nguyen (@earthdaygirl13) June 8, 2020

“Justice will be served,” says Trump

While the funeral was broadcasted on leading news stations and live-streamed, President Donald Trump called Floyd’s death “very sad and tragic” and vowed, “justice will be served”. Radio stations across the US and other countries observed moments of silence, traders at the New York stock exchange paused exactly for eight minutes and 46 seconds, as per reports.

At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Outside the memorial church, thousands of marchers assembled wearing the t-shirt emblazoned with “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter”. George Floyd’s life mattered, and black lives matter, Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family, was quoted saying. In a powerful moment, demonstrators in cities across the US shouted the names of all the victims in unison who had been killed by law enforcement officers to date.

