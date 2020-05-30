George Floyd Protests Live Updates: Minnesota Governor Warns Protesters Of More Arrests

As protesters refuse to buzz and violent unrest continues on the streets, Minnesota Governer Tim Walz warned that he expects more arrests tonight. Walz said in a televised conference, "What you've seen in previous nights I think will be dwarfed by what they will do tonight." He further warned, "if you are an innocent bystander going out there tonight, you will be swept up in this."

Walz said that the curfew gives government legal authority to make arrests of people out there and asked public to help identify people inciting violence. "What I would ask today is if you know where these people are sleeping today, let us know and we will execute warrants," Walz said. "Call that in, tell us who they were."