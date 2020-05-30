Last Updated:

George Floyd Protests Live Updates: Minnesota Governor Warns Protesters Of More Arrests

The United States has been rattled by widespread protests for past few days as angry demonstrations flared across the US over the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd protests Live Updates: Portland Mayor declares state of emergency
20:45 IST, May 30th 2020
Minnesota governor warns protesters of more arrests

As protesters refuse to buzz and violent unrest continues on the streets, Minnesota Governer Tim Walz warned that he expects more arrests tonight. Walz said in a televised conference, "What you've seen in previous nights I think will be dwarfed by what they will do tonight." He further warned, "if you are an innocent bystander going out there tonight, you will be swept up in this."

Walz said that the curfew gives government legal authority to make arrests of people out there and asked public to help identify people inciting violence. "What I would ask today is if you know where these people are sleeping today, let us know and we will execute warrants," Walz said. "Call that in, tell us who they were."

19:55 IST, May 30th 2020
Trump says protesters would have been 'greeted with the most vicious dogs'

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hailed the Secret Service for their professionalism and efficiently clamping down on protesters who were demonstrating outside the White House. The US President also said that the protesters would have been greeted with the "most vicious dogs" had they come closer to the fence.

"Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action," Trump tweeted. 

Trump took to his Twitter handle to praise the agents and said he couldn't have felt more safe adding that whenever someone would try to breach the line, the agents would quickly come down hard on them. Trump also called the protests that are taking place over the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man 'professionally organised'.

 

19:08 IST, May 30th 2020
Portland Mayor declares a state of emergency

In view of the violent protests across the country, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency on May 30. The curfew is effective until 6 a.m. PT Saturday and resumes Saturday evening until Sunday morning. Wheeler took to Twitter to urge his city's residents to halt the unrest over George Floyd's death.

“Burning buildings with people inside, stealing from small and large businesses, threatening and harassing reporters," he tweeted. "All in the middle of a pandemic where people have already lost everything. This isn’t calling for meaningful change in our communities, this is disgusting,” he said.

