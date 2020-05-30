George Floyd Protests Live Updates: Minnesota Governor Warns Protesters Of More Arrests

Quick links:
As protesters refuse to buzz and violent unrest continues on the streets, Minnesota Governer Tim Walz warned that he expects more arrests tonight. Walz said in a televised conference, "What you've seen in previous nights I think will be dwarfed by what they will do tonight." He further warned, "if you are an innocent bystander going out there tonight, you will be swept up in this."
Walz said that the curfew gives government legal authority to make arrests of people out there and asked public to help identify people inciting violence. "What I would ask today is if you know where these people are sleeping today, let us know and we will execute warrants," Walz said. "Call that in, tell us who they were."
US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hailed the Secret Service for their professionalism and efficiently clamping down on protesters who were demonstrating outside the White House. The US President also said that the protesters would have been greeted with the "most vicious dogs" had they come closer to the fence.
"Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action," Trump tweeted.
Trump took to his Twitter handle to praise the agents and said he couldn't have felt more safe adding that whenever someone would try to breach the line, the agents would quickly come down hard on them. Trump also called the protests that are taking place over the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man 'professionally organised'.
Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
....have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
....good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
In view of the violent protests across the country, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency on May 30. The curfew is effective until 6 a.m. PT Saturday and resumes Saturday evening until Sunday morning. Wheeler took to Twitter to urge his city's residents to halt the unrest over George Floyd's death.
“Burning buildings with people inside, stealing from small and large businesses, threatening and harassing reporters," he tweeted. "All in the middle of a pandemic where people have already lost everything. This isn’t calling for meaningful change in our communities, this is disgusting,” he said.
I have officially declared a State of Emergency.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020
Curfew immediately in effect until 6:00 am today.
Resumes Saturday evening at 8:00 pm and lifts 6:00 am Sunday morning.