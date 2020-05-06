US: Georgia Prosecutor Wants To Bring Ahmaud Arbery's Shooting Case To Grand Jury

Georgia District Attorney Thomas Durden on May 5 said that he intends to bring the case of the shooting of an unarmed black man in front of a grand jury for consideration of criminal charges against men who allegedly committed the crime. Durden, however, did not mention what charges he would seek against those possibly responsible for the killing of the coloured man.

The shooting

According to reports, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was allegedly shot dead on suspicion of burglary by a group of men who first chased him before eventually gunning him down in Brunswick, a coastal city in the southernmost US state of Florida. Ahmaud's family says he was simply jogging when the incident took place on February 23 in a quiet neighbourhood of Satilla Shores.

It was not clear when the grand jury could be convened to hear the evidence as Georgia courts are currently prohibited from empaneling any grand or trial jury due to coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, courts in Georgia will remain close for any trial jury until at least June 12.

The family of the victim has started an online petition page to help get quick justice for Ahmaud, who was shot dead by a former law enforcement officer and his son. The website named 'runwithmaud' is asking people to demand that the Department of Justice and FBI investigate and charge Gregory and Travis McMichael, the two accused in the case for the hate crime. "We’re also demanding that the District Attorney bring charges and request that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate the case," the website said. So far, 52,236 people have signed the online petition that has a goal of reaching 65,000.

