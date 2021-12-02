Ghislaine Maxwell's Accuser Says Epstein Introduced Her To Donald Trump At The Age Of 14

One of the four crucial accusers in the indictment against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell testified Wednesday that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to former US President Donald Trump when she was just 14. Trial of Maxwell, who is accused of ‘grooming’ young girls for sex, began on Monday. One of the accusers who goes by the pseudonym ‘Jane’, testified during cross-examination that she met Trump in the 1990s at his Palm Beach resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

According to an NBC News report, Jane did not allege any improper behaviour by the former US President and did not elaborate about why she was at his Florida residence. Maxwell’s accuser was asked by Laura Menninger, Maxwell's defence attorney, “Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?” Jane replied, “Yes.”

Jane even acknowledged that in 1998, she took part in a Miss Teen USA beauty pageant that was associated with Trump. However, it still remains unclear if that was before or after their meeting at Mar-a-Lago. The US media outlet stated that Trump’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to comments regarding his meeting with Jane. It is pertinent to note that the former US President once called the disgraced financier Epstein “terrific guy”. But, following Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump told the reporters that he was “not a fan” of the financier.

Jane was in flight same as Prince Andrew

While Jane agreed to be in a “dark green car” where she met Trump, Maxwell’s accuser also revealed that she was on a flight with Prince Andrew. As per The Guardian, Menninger asked, “You remember Prince Andrew being on a flight with you?” and Jane said, “Yes.” Earlier on Tuesday, Jane alleged that Maxwell drew her into Epstein’s sex-trafficking orbit at the age of 14. The accuser further said that in several instances, Maxwell was present when the disgraced financier abused her. Jane also claimed that Maxwell sometimes participated in the encounters.

Epstein, a financier and a convicted sex offender who boasted about having Prince Andrew among his associates, was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his own trial. Presently, the 59-year-old daughter of late UK press baron Robert Maxwell is on trial for six counts related to her alleged involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls. She has pleaded guilty to all charges after she was arrested at the New Hampshire estate in July 2020.

(IMAGE: AP)