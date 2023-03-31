GOP Sympathisers Criticise Nancy Pelosi Over Erroneous Tweet On Donald Trump Indictment

Former speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi faced a barrage of criticism on Twitter on Thursday after her response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump appeared to disregard a fundamental principle of criminal law. In a post on the platform, the 83-year-old politician stated, "The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right." However, her failure to acknowledge that Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence - a bedrock of fair trials and a human right recognized by the United Nations - drew the ire of social media users, as per a report from the New York Post.

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin launched a scathing attack on Nancy Pelosi, branding the California Democrat a "moron" and a "Stalinist" for her recent Twitter post. In response to Pelosi's comments regarding the indictment of former President Donald Trump, Levin admonished, "Stalinist Pelosi. Prove innocent? It’s innocent until proven guilty, moron. Or at least used to be." Meanwhile, Harmeet Dhillon, a former legal adviser to the Trump campaign, took a more measured approach in her criticism, informing Pelosi on Twitter, "We don't have to prove our innocence in America, Mrs. Pelosi."

GOP sympathisers criticise Pelosi

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri joined conservative radio host Mark Levin in criticising Pelosi's recent comments on the indictment of former President Donald Trump. Hawley took to Twitter to exclaim, "The right to 'prove innocence'? This is America, not Stalinist Russia." Similarly, Representative Kat Cammack of Florida rebuked Pelosi, characterising her perspective on the justice system as "warped." Cammack stated on Twitter, "Weird, I thought the standard was 'innocent until proven guilty.' Welcome to Biden and Pelosi's warped America..."

Tom Fitton, the president of the right-wing watchdog group Judicial Watch, argued that Nancy Pelosi's recent tweet provides confirmation that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against former President Donald Trump is "malicious." Fitton took to Twitter to state, "Pelosi confirms malicious political prosecution by suggesting Trump is guilty until proven innocent!"