New York Guv Cuomo Slams Trump For Saying Protester 'fell Harder Than Was Pushed'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said that he was "disgusted" by US President Donald Trump's tweets, wherein the latter floated theories attacking a 75-year-old man and claiming that his confrontation with the police during the 'Black Lives Matter' protests was a 'set up'.

Cuomo ridicules Trump's conspiracy

During a press meet, Andrew Cuomo said, "You read his tweets, you get to a point where you say, well, nothing could surprise me. I've seen it all. And then, you get surprised again. You get shocked again. You get disgusted again. President of the United States, supposed to be a responsible position and a responsible person."

The New York Governor added, "He accuses this man of being associated with antifa, no proof whatsoever. No fact, just an assertion. He fell harder than he was pushed. In the video, you see him pushed, and you see a 75-year-old man fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement."

Trump attempted to cast doubt on video showing Buffalo police shoving the man, who fell backward and hit his head on the sidewalk. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walk away.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault for the incident and could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted. However, the officers have pleaded not guilty.

Martin Gugino, who is out of the intensive care unit but remains hospitalised, is a retiree and veteran peace activist driven by his faith and a desire for social justice, international media reported. He is involved with the Western New York Peace Center and Latin American Solidarity Committee, said Vicki Ross, the center’s executive director.

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the 'black lives matter' movement against racial discrimination. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

