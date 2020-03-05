California Declares Emergency As US Reports 11th Death From Coronavirus

The US state of California has recently declared an emergency after the US reported its 11 death due to coronavirus on March 4. According to reports, the first death in California was a 71-year old man who had underlying health problems and was most likely exposed to the virus on a cruise ship voyage between San Francisco and Mexico.

Virus continues to spread in US

The first death in California also marked the first death in the United States that is outside of Washington state. In Washington state, 10 people have died in a cluster of around 39 infections that was caused through community transmission of the virus. According to reports, hours after the first death in California was announced, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency in an effort to combat the coronavirus and stop it from spreading.

As per reports, lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement to release $8.3 billion in order to combat the virus. According to the latest reports, there are 159 confirmed and presumed cases in the United States.

Microsft advises employees

On Mach 4, Microsoft asked its employees to work in order to limit exposure to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Microsoft's announcement is a response to positive cases near its Seattle headquarters and in California. As per reports, the order extends till March 25.

According to sources, in a blog post, Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene told employees that they have been asked to work from home so as to ensure their safety and also provide a safer work environment for those employees that would have to be on site. DelBene added that there are employees such as those working in data centres and those in retail that will have to be onsite and that they should continue their work at their normal work locations. In regards to ensuring the safety of the employees that would continue to work onsite, he claimed that Microsoft would follow government guidelines for disinfecting sites.

