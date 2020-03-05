Video: Joe Biden Mistakes His Wife For His Sister, Netizens Baffled By The 'innocent Goof'

After coming out as the Democratic frontrunner following his major victory in Super Tuesday, Joe Biden made an error that social media users just can't believe. During his rally in Los Angeles on March 3, Biden accidentally confused his wife for his sister. After realising his mistake, he immediately claimed that his wife and sister had switched places.

Error after big Super Tuesday win

During the rally in Los Angeles, Biden's wife Jill was standing to his right, while his sister Valerie, on his left. Biden turns towards his wife Jill and says that it was his sister Valerie. The second that Jill realises that her husband got her identity wrong she waves her hand in disagreement.



Social media users could not believe that Biden would make such a mistake during the rally. Take a look at some of their reactions below.

Biden's incredible comeback

Joe Biden swept nine states which include Arkansas, Alabama, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas while Sanders won California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont. According to reports, Biden won by 63.2 per cent vote share in Alabama, 40.4 per cent in Arkansas, 33.7 per cent in Massachusetts, 38.6 per cent in Minnesota,42.8 per cent in North Carolina, 38.7 per cent in Oklahoma, 41.5 per cent in Tennessee, 33.7 per cent in Texas and 53.3 per cent in Virginia. Meanwhile, Sanders won by 31.2 per cent in California, 36.1 per cent in Colorado, 34.6 per cent in Utah, 50.7 per cent in Vermont.