The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Joe Biden Mistakes His Wife For His Sister, Netizens Baffled By The 'innocent Goof'

US News

Joe Biden in a rally in Los Angeles after his big win at Super Tuesday confused his wife Jill with his sister Valerie and the internet is very worried.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Joe Biden's error during rally in LA has internet worried about him

After coming out as the  Democratic frontrunner following his major victory in Super Tuesday, Joe Biden made an error that social media users just can't believe. During his rally in Los Angeles on March 3, Biden accidentally confused his wife for his sister. After realising his mistake, he immediately claimed that his wife and sister had switched places.

Error after big Super Tuesday win

During the rally in Los Angeles, Biden's wife Jill was standing to his right, while his sister Valerie, on his left. Biden turns towards his wife Jill and says that it was his sister Valerie. The second that Jill realises that her husband got her identity wrong she waves her hand in disagreement.


Social media users could not believe that Biden would make such a mistake during the rally. Take a look at some of their reactions below.

 

Read: Mike Bloomberg Drops Out From US Presidential Race To "defeat Trump", Will Back Joe Biden

Read: Super Tuesday: Joe Biden Dominates Race, While Bernie Sanders Vies To Catch Up

 

Read: Joe Biden Hails Super Tuesday, Calls It 'good Night' After Winning 9 States

Read: Joe Biden Scores Victory In Virginia On Super Tuesday, Projected To Win North Carolina

Biden's incredible comeback

Joe Biden swept nine states which include Arkansas, Alabama, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas while Sanders won California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont. According to reports,  Biden won by 63.2 per cent vote share in Alabama, 40.4 per cent in Arkansas, 33.7 per cent in Massachusetts, 38.6 per cent in Minnesota,42.8 per cent in North Carolina, 38.7 per cent in Oklahoma, 41.5 per cent in Tennessee, 33.7 per cent in Texas and 53.3 per cent in Virginia. Meanwhile, Sanders won by 31.2 per cent in California, 36.1 per cent in Colorado, 34.6 per cent in Utah, 50.7 per cent in Vermont. 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Virat Kohli
KOHLI WISHES LUCK TO INDIA EVES
Saiyami
SAIYAMI KHER SPIES SACHIN TENDULKAR
Delhi violence
DELHI CP VISITS ACP ANUJ KUMAR
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Joe Biden's error during rally in LA has internet worried about him
BIDEN MISTAKES WIFE FOR SISTER
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT