Guinness World Records Names This Ohio Chihuahua As World's Oldest Dog; Know More

The Guinness World Records declared a Chihuahua from Camden, Ohio the world’s oldest living dog. The organisation declared that the dog named Spike is 23 years and 43 days old as of 7 December 2022.

The dog has been living with his human companion Rita Kimball for the last 13 years. Kimball found the Chihuahua in a parking lot of a US grocery store, the dog was 10 years old when he was found by Kimball. On Thursday, the organisation wrote, “Say hello to the new oldest dog in the world! Spike, who lives with human Rita Kimball in Ohio, is 23 years and 7 days old.” According to the Guinness World Records, the dog is 9 inches tall and weighs 12.9 pounds.

Recalling the time when Spike was found, Kimball said, “He had been shaved up his back, had blood stains around his neck from a chain or rope, and looked pretty rough.”

“The clerk in the grocery told us he had been there for three days, and they were feeding him scraps,” Kimball added. The dog was named after a cartoon dog that was known for its “aggressive disposition”. However, Rita insisted that Spike is completely opposite to the cartoon dog, she exclaimed that the Chihuahua is “small and friendly”. But, Kimball also mentioned that the only time the dog showcases his chihuahua characteristic is when he is petted by a stranger.

The dog was born in 1999

According to the Guinness World Records, Kimball found her dog in the grocery store parking lot in 2009. She then took the dog to the vet who stated that the dog was born on November 10, 1999. According to the Independent, the dog will be considered almost 124 years old in human years. The Chihuahua broke the record of a South Carolina dog named Pebbles. The dog who died in October last year was 22 years old.

Commenting on the recently acquired fame by the dog, Kimball stated, “Now that he is a record holder, they see him as a celebrity.” She also talked about Spike’s tragic life when he was younger. “I believe Spike is still here because after having such a terrible life at first, he makes the best of each day,” she said. Kimball also revealed the secret behind Spike’s long life as she gave advice to young pet owners. She advises the owners to give their pets, a “healthy diet, room to roam, daily exercise, and unlimited love and attention".