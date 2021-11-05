'Happy Diwali': Antony Blinken, Marise Payne Extend Festival Greetings

As crores of Indians united to celebrate the festival of lights on Thursday, greetings poured in from several global leaders including US State Secretary Antony Blinken. In a heartfelt message, Blinken said that may Diwali bring “peace, joy and success” to those observing, in America and worldwide. Alongside, he also shared a vibrant image of diyas conveying greetings from the US Department of States.

Marise Payne extends wishes

Blinken was not the only one extending Diwali greetings, his Australian counterpart Marise Payne dished out special video messages on the occasion. Extending her wishes, she said that Diwali’ message carries a “poignant and powerful” significance this year. While hundreds of people have died due to the COVID pandemic, it all had now been subdued. In the brief clip, she also talked about bolstering India-Australia ties.

As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, the close relationship between Australia and India is underpinned by friendship.

Earlier in the day, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus too took a note. The WHO DG, on Thursday, took to Twitter to pen down his thoughts on this auspicious occasion. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a Tweet wished India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. While conveying his greetings, the WHO DG wished for good health and happiness among Indian citizens. Here is what he tweeted.

Heartfelt greetings also poured in from the White House, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden lit diyas on the joyous occasion. In the pictures shared on the official Twitter handle of POTUS (President of the US), the Bidens, wearing a big smile, were seen lighting a beautiful lamp, laid on a bed of flowers, wishing the world a Happy Diwali.

Along with the picture, President Joe Biden wrote, "May the light of Diwali remind us that from the darkness there's knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains & Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world —from the People’s House to yours, Happy Diwali."

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope.



